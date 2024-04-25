A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money WorldFEARS OF THE FUTURE

Cashless society: WEF boasts that 98% of central banks are adopting CBDCs

Path to an eventual global currency model

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 25, 2024 at 4:11pm

(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Whatever happened to the WEF? One minute they were everywhere in the media and now they have all but disappeared from public discourse. After the pandemic agenda was defeated and the plan to exploit public fear to create a perpetual medical autocracy was exposed, Klaus Schwab and his merry band of globalists slithered back into the woodwork. To be sure, we'll be seeing them again one day, but for now the WEF has relegated itself away from the spotlight and into the dark recesses of the Davos echo chamber.

Much of their discussions now focus on issues like climate change or DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion), but one vital subject continues to pop up in the white papers of global think tanks and it's a program that was introduced very publicly during covid. Every person that cares about economic freedom should be wary of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as perhaps the biggest threat to human liberty since the attempted introduction of vaccine passports.

The WEF recently boasted in a new white paper that 98% of all central banks are now pursuing CBDC programs. The report, titled 'Modernizing Financial Markets With Wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency', notes: "CeBM is ideal for systemically important transactions despite the emergence of alternative payment instruments. ... Wholesale central bank digital currency (wCBDC) is a form of CeBM that could unlock new economic models and integration points that are not possible today."

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







