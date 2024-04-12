A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Castaways rescued from small island thanks to 'HELP' sign made of palm fronds

3 men survived on coconuts until rescue teams could locate them

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 12, 2024 at 11:31am

(NBC NEWS) – A "HELP" sign made from palm tree leaves saved three sailors stranded on a tiny Pacific atoll for more than a week, after the U.S. Coast Guard spotted it from the sky.

The three men were found Tuesday evening on the minute Pikelot Atoll, which is part of the Federated States of Micronesia. They had been surviving on coconuts and water from a well on the island, officials said, but were fast running out of food when they were rescued.

The trio, who have not been identified but are all in their 40s and related to one another, used palm tree branches to make their desperate plea. They were rescued in good health — although slightly dehydrated — after coordination by the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in the region and the U.S Navy.

