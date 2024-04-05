A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

Catholic diocese files for bankruptcy over child abuse lawsuits

Incidents go as far back as the 1950s

Around the Web
Published April 5, 2024 at 12:42pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A Roman Catholic diocese based in California has announced that it is filing for bankruptcy due to the expenses related to numerous lawsuits centered on priest abuse.

The Diocese of Sacramento released a statement on Monday confirming that Bishop Jaime Soto had “filed for reorganization of the Diocese of Sacramento’s debts in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.”

The filing comes as the diocese faced over 250 lawsuits related to sex abuse of minors by clergy and lay employees, stemming from incidents that go as far back as the 1950s.

