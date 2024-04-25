Chaos erupts when state passes bill to protect students with armed teachers

(RED VOICE MEDIA) – Chaos erupted in the Tennessee House of Representatives on Tuesday after the passage of a controversial bill that would allow teachers and staff members to carry concealed handguns in schools. The bill received approval from lawmakers and now awaits the possibility of being signed into law.

According to the New York Times, if the bill becomes law, teachers and staff members carrying firearms would need to undergo required training and receive approval from school administrators and principals. However, parents would not be notified about armed personnel on campus.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The passing of this legislation follows that transgender mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville last year, where three students and three staff members lost their lives. The intention behind the bill is to provide protection for students in the event of an active shooter situation.

Read the full story ›