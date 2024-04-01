Character requirements for liberal Democrats

Don't get me wrong; there are some disgustingly vile and dishonest Republicans, e.g., Karl Rove, Mitt Romney, Mike Pence, Liz Cheney, George and Jeb Bush et al.; but it takes a special breed of individual to be a liberal Democrat.

To be a committed liberal Democrat one must be a pernicious liar, in addition to having purged themselves of truth on the most basic of levels.

In brief, in order to be a committed liberal Democrat or any of the various species of same, it takes a whole different level of crazy. It also requires not just the suspension of truth as even an occasional characteristic, but also the cessation of all capability of recognition and/or practice of truth on every quantifiable level.

The latest exhibitions specific to my assessment were showcased this weekend by the invidious camarilla that represents the very worst evil and wickedness definable to humanity.

The weekend cable media went on a collective deluge of incomparable madness more painful to watch than a severe case of dysuria is to experience. A painting on a pickup truck tailgate of a President Trump supporter caused their uproar. The painting was called a threat against Biden's life. The tailgate art was called emblematic of the violence President Trump's brand of politics encourages. This is the other-level hebephrenia liberal Democrats are quick to exhibit.

However, these same people have exhibited no such concern, much less outrage, over threats against President Trump's youngest son and threats against his baby granddaughter brought about by Jane Fonda's brother, Peter.

Personally, I think having Biden hogtied and driven to a courtroom to face trial for what he has done to America would be fittingly representative of Thomas Jefferson's observations regarding the "tree of liberty."

Truth, at the very least, demands acknowledgment that liberal reality is engulfed in a brothel of systemic moral opprobriousness, cognitive degeneration and demonic social-dysphoria also known as cultural Marxism.

These same people exhibited not even the feigned pretense of disgust when the dreadful Maxine Waters called for Democrat hordes to show up and harass members of President Trump's Cabinet and their families. She instructed them to lash out, harass and bully administration members publicly: in restaurants, gas stations, etc. especially if they're with their families and their children.

Not only was there no outrage from the purveyors of agitprop in the so-called media, but Waters' calls for threats against Trump's Cabinet and staff were denied as even coming from her mouth.

Leftists claimed crowds of angry, obnoxious, and frothing from the mouth people being sent forth on search-and-threaten missions weren't a threat to the officials or their families. I'm sure that's how former President Trump's White House press secretary felt when she and her family were viciously harassed and verbally accosted while at a Virginia restaurant. I'm sure other members of the Trump administration felt being bullied and threatened in public outings with their family and being denied service. But, the government of Colorado and the courts continue this very day to harass and threaten legal action against the Colorado bakers who refused to bake a cake that advocated for behavior that violated their faith; this despite the bakery owners having prevailed at the Supreme Court.

Hillary Clinton feigned fear on the debate stage not once, but twice, because both Rick Lazio in the senatorial debate and President Trump in the presidential debate, supposedly threatened her by standing too close.

Liberals are in a full-blown state of delirium over the Biden tailgate art, but they suffered no such traumatizing when Kathy Griffin portrayed herself in a photo holding the bloody severed head of President Trump. We're told that she's a comedienne and it was just comedy. Her grotesque attempt at relevance did nothing to inject life into her worthless career.

Liberal Democrats and their sycophant Hollywood supporters and lapdogs in the media ignored the women Bill Clinton beat, battered and molested. That is, until they were provided a richly deserved platform by President Trump, after decades of aspersions by the media and Hillary.

Obama is singularly responsible for the murders of brave Americans in Benghazi, Sept. 11, 2012. The names Tyrone Woods, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith and Ambassador Stevens aren't even mentioned today. Biden is singularly responsible for the murder of American troops and personnel in Afghanistan and the allowing of weaponry to be left behind to fall into the handles of terrorists like presents.

Biden is attempting to blackmail Israel into betraying themselves to death, while he rewards the satanic terrorists with platitudes and aid.

But, in the minds of the liberal Democrats and their supporters, there's nothing wrong with their allegiance to such moral depravity. To liberal Democrats and their breed, there's nothing wrong with Biden blaspheming the sanctity of Resurrection Day, in favor of amoral behavior, which God has condemned and called an abomination.

If something's anti-God, anti-America, anti-modernity and anti-morality, liberal Democrats celebrate it, but somehow artwork of a guy tied-up painted on a pickup truck tailgate offends them. I wonder when they'll be offended by the pornographic depictions of the Mary the mother of Jesus Christ?

