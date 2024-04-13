'Charming' Melania schmoozes guests at Trump fundraiser

(PAGE SIX) – Melania’s ready for her closeup. Sources at billionaire John Paulson’s recent fundraiser for Donald Trump say that former first lady Melania played a pivotal role.

“Melania Trump emerged as the main star at the Republican fund-raiser at John Paulson’s $100 million house in Palm Beach,” a source told Page Six of the hedge funder’s event for the former president that raised over $50 million.

Said our GOP insider, “The former first lady, who usually appears quite serious in photographs, seemed to never stop smiling Saturday night and was charming and talkative to all the guests . . . She’s ready to be first lady again and clearly enjoyed the evening.”

