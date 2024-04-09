A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Scandals U.S.YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS STUFF UP

Chicago's Lori Lightfoot lands $400/hour job investigating 'worst mayor in America'

'We feel this option will give us an independent process'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 9, 2024 at 1:42pm
Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, D-Chicago

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

(ZEROHEDGEG) – Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been appointed by the trustees of Dolton, Illinois as a special investigator to probe Dolton's embattled mayor, Tiffany Henyard – for $400 per hour.

Henyard is accused of mishandling funds. Last month she vetoed calls for an investigation into herself, which was overturned Monday night. A former city employee also accused Henyard of retaliation after she says a village trustee sexually assaulted her on a trip to Las Vegas last year, after which she was fired after speaking up.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

During a Monday meeting which had roughly 150 community members in attendance – but Henyard and two village trustees skipped out on, the four remaining trustees present voted in favor of appointing Lightfoot, a former assistant U.S. attorney, to investigate the mayor.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Chicago's Lori Lightfoot lands $400/hour job investigating 'worst mayor in America'
Students are likely writing millions of papers with AI
'Fat Studies' journal seeks views outside 'Anglo-American contexts'
Women's studies conference to attack 'right wing' laws on abortion, trans issues
Army may cut key education benefits as service struggles to recruit, retain troops
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×