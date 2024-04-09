Chicago's Lori Lightfoot lands $400/hour job investigating 'worst mayor in America'

(ZEROHEDGEG) – Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been appointed by the trustees of Dolton, Illinois as a special investigator to probe Dolton's embattled mayor, Tiffany Henyard – for $400 per hour.

Henyard is accused of mishandling funds. Last month she vetoed calls for an investigation into herself, which was overturned Monday night. A former city employee also accused Henyard of retaliation after she says a village trustee sexually assaulted her on a trip to Las Vegas last year, after which she was fired after speaking up.

During a Monday meeting which had roughly 150 community members in attendance – but Henyard and two village trustees skipped out on, the four remaining trustees present voted in favor of appointing Lightfoot, a former assistant U.S. attorney, to investigate the mayor.

