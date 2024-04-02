Child bursts into tears as Biden looms over her at White House egg roll

(VALIANT NEWS) – President Joe Biden found himself at the center of an awkward interaction with a young girl during the White House Easter Egg Roll event. The annual tradition, which dates back to 1878, took place on a rainy Monday, bringing together families from across the nation for a day of fun and celebration.

However, what was meant to be a joyful occasion turned into a moment of distress for a little girl participating in one of the races.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

As the President, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, engaged with attendees, including children participating in the Easter egg races, he noticed a young girl who had started crying midway through her race. In an attempt to console her, President Biden stooped down to her level, offering comfort and encouragement. Unfortunately, his approach seemed to have the opposite effect, as the little girl’s tears intensified.

Read the full story ›