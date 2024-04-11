A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World

China's financial landscape teeters on the brink

Faces mounting debt, investor skepticism

Published April 11, 2024 at 12:15pm
Published April 11, 2024 at 12:15pm
Chinese traders looking stressed during one of the many down days at the Chinese stock market during Shemitah 2014-15

(CITIZEN WATCH REPORT) – The recent financial tremors emanating from China have sent shockwaves through global markets. Traders are exhibiting unprecedented caution, as evidenced by the largest short position on Emerging Market Dollar Bonds in over a decade. But what’s behind this sudden surge in risk aversion?

Firstly, the abrupt and dramatic plunge of a Chinese Cement Maker’s stock, wiping out nearly $1.8 billion in market capitalization, serves as a stark reminder of the volatility lurking within China’s markets. This event, coupled with the revelation that 70% of the stock was controlled by a single shareholder and their spouse, underscores the concentration of risk inherent in some of China’s corporate structures.

Furthermore, China’s ongoing struggle with its currency, the CNY, adds fuel to the fire. Despite efforts by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to stabilize the exchange rate, the currency continues to falter, signaling deeper underlying issues within the economy.

