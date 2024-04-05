A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Chinese weapons found in Gaza, report claims

CCP rocket technology was also found in Hamas weapons laboratory

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 5, 2024 at 5:11pm
Weapons seized by Israel Defense Forces soldiers from a hospital in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 18, 2024. (IDF photo)

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – The war between Israel and Hamas has revealed extensive Chinese support for Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups that the U.S. and Israel consider terrorist organizations, according to strategic analyst Guermantes Lailari.

Mr. Lailari, in a report published by the Jewish Policy Center, said that the Israel Defense Forces uncovered large caches of Chinese-made weapons, intelligence-gathering gear and other military supplies during raids in Gaza.

“The IDF found Chinese military equipment in Hamas warehouses, including large numbers of assault rifles (QBZ assault rifles) and grenade launchers (QLZ87 automatic grenade launchers), telescopic sights for rifles and cartridges for M16s, high-end communications equipment, listening devices, tactical military radios and sophisticated explosives,” he said.

Read the full story ›

