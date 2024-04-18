A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Christian, Jewish leaders call for Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria

'It doesn't surprise anybody to hear that God happened to be right about the best outcome here'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 17, 2024 at 8:55pm
Christians including Messianic Jews and Arabs sing a worship song for Jesus on a rooftop in Israel (Video screenshot)

Christians including Messianic Jews and Arabs sing a worship song for Jesus on a rooftop in Israel

(JNS) -- Christian and Jewish leaders gathered in Washington on Monday evening to call for Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and to oppose proposals for the creation of a Palestinian state in the wake of Oct. 7.

David Friedman, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel and one of the leaders of the Keep God’s Land movement that organized the event, told JNS that the group proposes to extend Israeli sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria.

“Some of the most important parts of biblical Israel—whether it’s the Old City of Jerusalem, the city of Hebron, the city of Bethel, the city of Shiloh, the Tomb of Rachel, the city of Bethlehem—these are all places over which the world does not consider Israel to have sovereignty,” Friedman said. “Some of the most important biblical sites in the world are places whose status remains up in the air.”

Read the full story ›

