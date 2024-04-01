'Christians must defeat this unholy takeover of American society'

"Christians must confront and defeat this unholy takeover of American society."

So charges a report at the Federalist following the latest anti-Christian stunt from Joe Biden.

That would be his designation of Easter Sunday as a "Day of Transgender Visibility."

The White House claimed innocence, saying that the "day" is March 31 every year, and Easter just happened to fall on that day.

However, a report from staff writer Shawn Fleetwood explained it's not just the day designation that reveals Biden agenda, which was described as "evil" by a spokeswoman for the American Life League.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Has Joe Biden declared war on Christianity? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (255 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

His report explains the Easter "blasphemy" "leaves no doubt about Democrats' descent into paganism."

In fact, Biden stands accused of "hawking the demonic ideology of transgenderism" while Christians were "celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ."

Biden had boasted, in his declaration, "Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back."

But the report noted at the same time, children were banned from submitting Easter egg designs with "religious" images for Biden's weekend events.

"Make no mistake. The White House was sending a message to faithful Christians across America this Holy Week: Your beliefs are no longer welcomed here. During his presidency, Biden has effectively declared war on Christianity. From prosecuting peaceful pro-lifers protesting outside abortion facilities to infiltrating and surveilling Catholic churches, he and his administration have gone to extreme lengths to persecute Americans who worship God instead of government."

When a "trans-identifying shooter" murdered innocent Christians at a Nashville school, "it wasn't the victims’ families or their Christian faith the White House and Democrats uplifted," the report said.

"It's an affront to the Bible." Mike Huckabee blasts Joe Biden's recognition of #TransgenderVisibilityDay on #Easter Sunday. "Joe Biden should be ashamed of himself." pic.twitter.com/NVCbal2Jr5 — WND News (@worldnetdaily) April 1, 2024

Leftists rushed to paint transgenders as victims, he said.

"Why? Because transgenderism is one of the main tenets of Democrats’ pagan faith, meaning any narratives and facts undermining it must be stamped out. The same worldview underlies the Biden administration’s 'Transgender Day of Visibility' stunt, leading the neo-pagans to dismiss and desecrate the holiest day of the Christian calendar," he said.

Citing the leftists' "pagan religion," he said, "There is no shared understanding of 'right' and 'wrong,' leading to the justification of immoral behaviors and actions. We see this with the normalization of pedophilia with terms like 'minor-attracted persons.'"

And the left's justification of "killing unwanted preborn."

So he called for Christians to confront and defeat paganism, or "they risk sacrificing what’s left of the country to the evil forces seeking to destroy it."

At Monday's White House Easter egg roll, Biden distanced himself from responsibility for the day of visibility proclamation, saying, "I didn't do that."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!