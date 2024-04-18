A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldFAITH UNDER FIRE

Church bishop stabbed in terrorist incident says he forgives attacker

Christian Assyrian leader said he is 'recovering very quickly'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 18, 2024 at 3:24pm

(STRAITS TIMES) – A Sydney bishop brutally stabbed during a live-streamed sermon said on April 18 that he is recovering and forgives his attacker, declaring: “You are my son.”

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was slashed in the head and chest by a 16-year-old suspect on April 15, sparking a riot by followers of the Assyrian Christian church in western Sydney. Australian police have deemed the attack a terrorist act motivated by suspected religious extremism.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I am doing fine, recovering very quickly,” said the bishop of Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley. The area is a hub for Sydney’s small Christian Assyrian community, many of whom fled persecution and war in Iraq and Syria.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Suburban council votes to remove only Republican library board member because 'his ideas are unsafe'
Biden caught creeping up on little girl, rubbing her cheek
Russia restoring oil refining capacity after Ukrainian suicide drone strikes
Western nation votes to ban smoking for all people born after 2009
Polling shows how massively unpopular Scotland's 'hate crime' law is
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×