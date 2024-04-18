Church bishop stabbed in terrorist incident says he forgives attacker

(STRAITS TIMES) – A Sydney bishop brutally stabbed during a live-streamed sermon said on April 18 that he is recovering and forgives his attacker, declaring: “You are my son.”

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was slashed in the head and chest by a 16-year-old suspect on April 15, sparking a riot by followers of the Assyrian Christian church in western Sydney. Australian police have deemed the attack a terrorist act motivated by suspected religious extremism.

“I am doing fine, recovering very quickly,” said the bishop of Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley. The area is a hub for Sydney’s small Christian Assyrian community, many of whom fled persecution and war in Iraq and Syria.

