Church sues 'White Lives Matter' members over arson attack in response to drag show

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A church in Ohio that suffered an arson attack last year after it agreed to host drag shows has sued the guilty party and members of the extremist group he is affiliated with for damages.

Earlier this year, 20-year-old Aimenn Penny was sentenced to 18 years in prison for trying to destroy the Community Church of Chesterland with Molotov cocktails for hosting a drag show.

The congregation, affiliated with the theologically liberal United Church of Christ denomination, filed a complaint against Penny and members of the group White Lives Matter Ohio in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, on Wednesday.

