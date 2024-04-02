Is the CIA America's '1984'-style 'Big Brother'?

In George Orwell's famous novel, "1984," an oppressive government – symbolized by the phrase "Big Brother" – is continually spying on everyone and manipulating how and what they think.

In many ways, today's Central Intelligence Agency seems to be America's version of "Big Brother" – or perhaps even to exceed it. By multiple reliable accounts, the CIA has been involved in everything from manipulating the media, to trafficking drugs, to flipping governments, to controlling Hollywood, even to participating in the assassination of a U.S. president. And of course, spying on Americans.

Recruiting journalists for spy work

It started long ago. Operation Mockingbird was "a CIA project that recruited journalists to write fake stories promoting government ideas while dispelling communist ones" – or at least that is how it started. The operation began in the 1950s, recruiting "American journalists into a propaganda network," but was expanded to include influencing foreign media as well.

During the 1970s, the U.S. Senate established the "Church Committee" to examine potential abuses by the CIA, the NSA, the FBI and the IRS. Finally, in 2007, about 700 pages of documents pertaining to scandals and misconduct of the agencies during the 1970s were declassified and released by the CIA, and nicknamed "The Family Jewels."

A 1996 Senate Select Committee Intelligence Report details the use of journalists, clergymen and Peace Corps members in intelligence operations. Commenting on the report, former ABC news anchor Ted Koppel stated: "The gathering of intelligence is a difficult, dangerous, and sometimes dirty operation. That is not my judgment. That is what we have repeatedly been told by senior intelligence officers. … When, as they sometimes do, U.S. intelligence officers circumvent or even break American laws, they must reckon with the possibility that they will one day be held to account. If their arguments are persuasive … Congress can be expected to be lenient. … If the CIA must on occasion use the role of an American journalist to conceal one of its operatives and to protect the greater national interest, it will do so, regardless of what is decided by Congress. But let that continue to be in the knowledge that a free press is being endangered and that American law is being broken."

Participating in the assassination of an American president

Independent 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., whose uncle, President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963, recently stated: "There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder. … I think it is beyond reasonable doubt at this point. … The evidence is overwhelming that the CIA was involved in the murder, and in the cover-up."

Why would the CIA participate in the assassination of a U.S. president? The answer may never be fully known. However, many cite the fact that President Kennedy, in overseeing the CIA's extensive campaign of terror attacks and covert operations intended to remove Fidel Castro from power in Cuba – known as "Operation Mongoose" – changed the planned invasion site and manipulated the CIA's top-secret mission, which resulted in the project being a total failure, numerous deaths, and the disastrous Bay of Pigs incident in the 1960s. Operation Mongoose's goal of overthrowing Castro involved the coordination of American intelligence, Cuban exiles and organized crime. In the middle of the operation, "Kennedy, … hiding the hand of the U.S. government," made the decision to "cancel the air strikes set to destroy the remaining fleet of Cuban bombers," interfered with artillery and weapons drops, and caused multiple deaths of CIA contract pilots, according to the CIA's own website.

These decisions infuriated Mafia bosses including Carlos Marcello, who had reportedly sent Kennedy to the White House by rigging the Illinois presidential vote. As the Los Angeles Times reported in 1997, citing veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh:

The money, muscle and influence of organized crime helped John F. Kennedy win the closely contested 1960 election, investigative journalist Seymour M. Hersh contends in a new book on the Kennedy presidency. And once Kennedy was inaugurated, Robert F. Kennedy, his brother and attorney general, refused to pursue FBI evidence into widespread voting fraud, Hersh alleges. In "The Dark Side of Camelot," Hersh claims that the Mafia was brought into the Kennedy presidential campaign – and helped the Democrat carry the key state of Illinois – mainly at the instigation of Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., founder of the family political dynasty.

Mafia bosses wanted Castro out of Cuba because they had lost lucrative investments in Cuban casinos when the communists took over. With Kennedy wrecking the whole operation, a CIA-tied Mafia boss reportedly claimed he put a "hit" on Kennedy.

Robert Kennedy, the president's attorney general, decided to team up with the FBI and go after the Mafia. In 1968, while running for president himself, Robert Kennedy was also assassinated.

HistoryHit.com recounts some of the history of that era, citing Mafia boss Sam Giancana, the head of the infamous Chicago Outfit from 1957 to 1966:

Known for his unstable behavior and hot temper, Giancana rubbed shoulders with everyone from dangerous underworld criminals to high-profile figures such as Phyllis McGuire, Frank Sinatra and the Kennedy family. … Born in New York to Italian immigrant parents, he climbed through the ranks of the Chicago underworld and was later recruited by the CIA in a plot to assassinate Cuban leader Fidel Castro. After the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, some suggested Giancana had been involved as payback for the president's crackdown on organized crime.

The House Select Committee in the mid-'70s couldn't rule out that JFK was killed by the Mob.

Drug trafficking

Then there is the problem of the CIA and drug trafficking. In 2008, journalist Eric Margolis reported: "Experience in Indochina and Central America suggests that CIA, the principal paymaster for U.S.-backed Afghan warlords, may be more deeply involved in the drug trade than we yet know. Author Alfred McCoy wrote a brilliant study in his ground-breaking `The Politics of Heroin' in which he documents how first French, then American intelligence was drawn into the heroin trade in Laos and Vietnam as a way of supporting anti-Communist guerilla fighters. The same thing happened in Central America where CIA collaborated with cocaine-dealing members of the anti-Communist Contras."

Sabotaging Russian/Ukrainian peace talks?

When Russian President Vladimir Putin twice offered to negotiate with Ukraine in late 2022, it was CIA Director William Burns, reported CNBC, who claimed "the CIA's assessment was that Russia was not yet serious about real talks." Would the CIA's interference with Russian/Ukrainian peace have anything to do with the 12 known CIA bases in Ukraine along the Russian border? Or with Putin's claim of 26 U.S. bio-labs in Ukraine, deemed Russian propaganda by mainstream media and denied by the Pentagon, only to have credible U.S. voices – summarized in this tweet by former Congress member and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard – affirm that indeed "there are 25 to 30 U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine"? All even though the Pentagon denied their existence, a deep state claim strongly refuted by Tucker Carlson.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump claims he will stop the war in 24 hours if elected president again. Does this represent any kind of threat to the CIA?

Working against presidential candidates

On July 27, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave a fiery Washington, D.C. speech detailing Biden's blunders and failures promoting America's demise and creating a "cesspool of crime." Trump signaled his intention to run for president again in 2024. Just 12 days later, Aug. 8, 2022, Biden's DOJ raided Trump's home at Mar-a-Largo.

After Trump's Nov. 7, 2022 statement that he would be making a "very big announcement" concerning running for the presidency again, two days later on Nov. 9, 2022, during a rare press conference, Biden suggested that if former President Trump opts to run in 2024, he would not make it to the White House.

To many, Biden's words sounded like a threat.

Biden continued, saying, "We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power if he does run, making sure he – under legitimate efforts of the Constitution – does not become the next president again."

After Hunter Biden finally admitted "the laptop from hell" was his on March 17, the very next day, Trump said he would be indicted in New York, based upon alleged hush money" claims of a porn star. Then on June 8, an FBI document revealed Joe Biden took a $5-million-dollar bribe from the Ukrainian company Burisma, and the very next day Trump was indicted over the Mar-a-Largo presidential documents regarding which all presidents retain special privileges. Then on July 31, Devon Archer testified concerning the Biden crime family, and the next day Trump was indicted over the January 6 Capitol riot. Then on August 11, a Hunter Biden special counsel was announced, while the very next day, it was announced that Trump would be indicted in Georgia.

Most damaging of all, perhaps, as a House GOP report documents, the Biden campaign, with CIA assistance, convinced 51 intelligence operatives to sign a document stating that Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation, when in reality, they knew it was Hunter's. Their aim, it is now undeniably clear, was to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. As West Virginia's secretary of state put it, speaking for many: "The election was stolen, and it was stolen by the CIA."

The New York Post published a poll showing that 79% of Americans – 4 out of 5 – agreed that "'truthful' coverage of Hunter Biden's laptop would have changed [the] 2020 election."

CIA will work 'actively against Trump and the Republicans'

Concerning the 2024 election, "The CIA has become politicized and will work to stop Donald Trump from becoming president in 2024," warns Georgetown University professor and former CIA analyst Dr. John Gentry, according to an MSN report.

The author of "Neutering the CIA," Gentry writes, "My guess is that the proverbial deep state within the intelligence community will reemerge because presumably a Republican candidate will again be seen as a threat to the internal policies that many intelligence people like."

Just recently, on the March 21 broadcast of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," the host allowed what could be construed as assassination threats to be spoken against Trump by Democratic Party strategist James Carville, who stated, "Biden is not the best attack politician. … there are a lot of people to do what I call 'the wetwork.'" "Wetwork," explained Fox News reporter Alexander Hall, "is often used as a euphemism for murder or assassination. The term alludes to spilling blood."

"That's a CIA term," Carville said. "Take a guy out." Added Cooper, the show's host, "Sounds like a mob hit."

Influencing Hollywood

"The CIA has been working with Hollywood since the 1950s," originally to influence audiences to fight communism during the Cold War, notes The World, the website of the long-running international public radio show of the same name.

In the 1990s, the CIA formally hired an entertainment industry liaison to court "favorable treatment in films." By 1996, the CIA hired one of its veteran officers, Chase Brandon, "to work directly with Hollywood studios and production." Brandon stated, "It took us a long time to support projects that portray us in the light we want to be seen in."

Especially since 9/11, "American screenwriters, directors and producers have traded positive portrayal of the spy profession in film or television projects, for special access and favors at CIA headquarters," reports The Atlantic.

Indeed, the CIA has worked on a long list of productions, including "The Sum of All Fears," "Alias," "24," and "Homeland," getting "their preferred image across" to "boost recruitment interest."

Spying on Americans

In February 2022, Senators Ron Wyden, D.-Ore., and Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., called upon the CIA to make "extensive declassifications" concerning the agency's "bulk surveillance program that crossed over to the domestic front, stretching, if not outright violating, the legal ban on the agency carrying out domestic operations."

By law, the CIA is prohibited from operating on U.S. soil at all. Actions like "warrantless collection of Americans' records" suggests the CIA was collecting data on Americans at least as early as May 2014. This operation was kept from the public, Congress, and even the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, showing CIA overreach, willingness to act illegally, and contempt for oversight.

As columnist Roger L. Simon notes, "Since 2017 we have become increasingly aware of the CIA sticking its nose into practically everything from healthcare to the private lives of Americans in a manner that is more than arguably illegal."

And Michael Waller, author of the 2024 book "Big Intel: How the CIA and FBI went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villains," points out in an Epoch Times interview that Barack Obama brought his much-heralded "change" to the Central Intelligence Agency by appointing John Brennan as its head in March of 2013. Brennan had voted in 1976 for Gus Hall – the general secretary of the Communist Party USA – for president of the United States. Under the guise of diversity, equity and inclusion, CIA chief Brennan reached down into the organization and promoted those who followed his radical ideologies. Those promotions to middle and upper management generated still more appointments, until today the entire nerve center of the CIA is run largely by this new breed.

Tellingly – and to many, chillingly – on President Obama's final visit to the CIA before leaving office, as the Washington Post reported, the outgoing president stated: "We live in dangerous times. I am going to need you more than ever."

Of course, if Donald Trump wins November's presidential election, the kind of CIA Obama needs "more than ever" may not be there, as Trump has promised to dismantle the deep state if he again occupies the White House. As Waller says, the CIA must be radically changed in its command and control, while maintaining the agency's proper legal function.

"You have to just really go down to the root of the rot," he said. "It's like a cancer patient. You have to cut out the parts that are beyond repair." For example, one of those "rotten parts" might be the new CIA/intel community focus on encouraging transgenderism in its ranks.

Continuing his cancer analogy, "Big Intel" author Waller concludes, "You have to heal the parts that are repairable, and you might have to have some transplants here and there, or you will lose the patient."

