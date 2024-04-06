A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

Classical education is revitalizing the intellectual tradition

Was once a mainstay in American education

Published April 6, 2024 at 1:29pm

(AMERICA OUT LOUD) – Writing in the Imaginative Conservative, Steve Turley comments on how the renaissance of Classical Education is revitalizing an intellectual tradition that once was a mainstay in American Education.

This is the type of education parents thought their children were receiving in public schools over the past several decades, an education that promoted intellectualism. Instead, throughout many places in the country, public school students have been receiving an education meticulously dumbed down intentionally.

This education has carried over into many higher institutions of learning. Recently, the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University announced that students must complete DEI courses in order to graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism.

