Coffee chain abruptly closes all locations, laying off hundreds with 2 hours' notice

(NEW YORK POST) – Two weeks’ notice? How about two hours’ notice? Two blindsided Foxtrot market employees captured the moment they found out that they — and hundreds of workers — were out of a job at the popular cafe chain when it was revealed the company was going under on Tuesday.

“So we just found out our store is closing today at 12,” TikTok user @sadkiwigirl explained, alongside another employee at the Foxtrot cafe who seemed caught just as much off guard by the news.

As they filmed the TikTok, a co-worker mentioned that it was currently “10:14” in the morning, meaning in less than two hours, they’d be clocking out and never returning. Clarifying the bizarreness of the situation, the employee, also known as Giulia, reiterates that the “chain is shutting down.”

