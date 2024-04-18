A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
College suspends professor 'energized' by Hamas attack on Israel

'McCarthyism is real. I've been relieved of teaching responsibilities'

Published April 18, 2024 at 7:04pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A tenured professor is suspended throughout the rest of the semester after writing an essay celebrating Hamas’ attack on Israel.

“McCarthyism is real. I’ve been relieved of teaching responsibilities,” Hobart and William Smith Colleges Professor Jodi Dean wrote Saturday on X. “Don’t stop talking about Palestine.”

“The images from October 7 of paragliders evading Israeli air defenses were for many of us exhilarating,” the New York political scientist wrote the week prior in a blog post for Verso Books.

Read the full story ›

