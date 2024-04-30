Columbia fails to rein in anti-Israel protesters before deadline as college suspends students

(NEW YORK POST) -- Columbia University failed to begin trying to rein in disruptive anti-Israel protesters for hours Monday — even after hundreds of them openly defied the school’s 2 p.m. ultimatum to vacate their mini-tent city on campus.

Officials at the prestigious Ivy League school in Manhattan finally claimed at a 5:30 p.m. press conference that they had begun meting out suspensions to students who didn’t heed the order to vacate.

“We have begun suspending students as part of this next phase of our efforts to ensure safety on our campus,” said school Vice President of Public Affairs Ben Chang.

Read the full story ›