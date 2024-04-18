Comer warns White House stonewalling is MORE fodder for impeachment

Congress has the constitutional right and authority to investigate the possible reasons for impeaching Joe Biden, and his refusal to answer questions actually provides further impeachable offenses to investigate.

That's according to House Oversight Chairman James Comer, who commented on the refusal by the White House to respond to congressional questions.

"[The] White House’s continued hostility towards Congress's prerogative to investigate these matters constitutes obstruction and contempt of Congress – which are themselves impeachable offenses," he informed the White House in a letter.

A report from Just the News explained Comer's comments came after Biden refused an invitation from Congress to answer questions about the issues being investigated.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The letter from Comer was dispatched to Biden's special counsel, Richard Sauber. It repeated several requests previously delivered to the White House for documents and answers.

Should Biden be impeached? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Sauber had said Biden would refuse to cooperate, and he declared the impeachment investigation was "over," the report said.

He had claimed that the only thing the investigation has found is that Biden "has done nothing wrong."

Actually, the investigation already has confirmed that multiple members of the Biden clan have been paid tens of millions of dollars by foreign interests apparently for doing nothing other than providing access to the "big guy," as Joe Biden is mentioned in the family's international business schemes.

Comer noted, "The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Biden family. Like his son, Hunter Biden, President Biden is refusing to testify in public about the Bidens’ corrupt influence peddling. This comes as no surprise since President Biden continues to lie about his relationships with his son’s business partners, even denying they exist when his son said under oath during a deposition that they did.

"It is unfortunate President Biden is unwilling to answer questions before the American people and refuses to answer the very simple, straightforward questions we included in the invitation. Why is it so difficult for the White House to answer those questions? The American people deserve transparency from President Biden, not more lies," Comer said.

Comer pointed out the continuing obstruction from the White House into multiple issues, including Biden's handling of classified documents, by preventing witnesses from appearing, the report said.

A special counsel confirmed that Biden appeared to have willfully mishandled those documents, but he recommended against charges because of Biden's "diminished" capabilities.

Multiple impeachment witnesses have testified about Joe Biden's involvement in the family's schemes, and Congress is trying to find out more about his documented interactions with Hunter's foreign business partners Ye Jianming, Vadym Pozharskyi, Yelena Baturina and Henry Zhao.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!