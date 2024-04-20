A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Communications minister tells people to report social media posts to chief censor

Push for more online censorship sparks debate

Published April 20, 2024 at 3:11pm

(Pixabay)

(RECLAIM THE NET) – Australia’s Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has urged citizens to report content posted on social sites to what’s known as the country’s “chief censor,” the eSafety commissioner.

Appearing on the ABC Radio Sydney Breakfast, Rowland explained to host Craig Reucassel what the current government thinks should be done about “misinformation.”

Often-repeated assertions were heard that there is dangerous misinformation on social media along with exposure to “reactions and rumors” that traumatize users – because, for example, they are able to view breaking news videos “with no censorship.”

