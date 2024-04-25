A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Company unveils robot dog – with flamethrower attached

Able to avoid obstacles, leap through the air

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 25, 2024 at 12:04pm
(NEW YORK POST) – A company have unveiled a robot dog companion — with flamethrower attached. Throwflame say the Thermonator is the first-ever flame-throwing quadruped robot dog.

The Ohio-based firm have announced the $9,420 bot is available for purchase by the general public and government agencies for the first time. The Thermonator can be remotely operated by wifi or bluetooth to fire jets of fire up to 30 feet.

Able to avoid obstacles and leap through the air, the device has laser sighting and can operate for an hour.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
