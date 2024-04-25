Congressional report puts spotlight on Bragg's vendetta against Trump

Just as New York DA Alvin Bragg is ramping up his case against President Donald Trump there comes a report from Congress charging the prosecutor with running a "vendetta." A "political" prosecution, no less.

Bragg's case against Trump primarily claims he wrongly recorded business expenses after his lawyer paid off a onetime porn star in a plan to prevent her from discussing an alleged affair.

The counts were all misdemeanors and the statute of limitations expired long ago. Further teams of other prosecutors looked at the evidence and said there's no case there. Bragg even reached the same conclusion before anti-Trump activists pushed him to file charges.

The trial over Bragg's 34 counts now is underway.

But, charges a congressional report, Bragg's "politically motivated prosecution of President Trump threatens to destroy this notion of blind justice by using the criminal justice system to attack an individual he disagrees with politically, and, in turn, erodes the confidence of the American people."

The report, from the House Judiciary Committee, reveals how Bragg's case is "the product of prosecutorial focus on one individual in search of a crime."

In fact, it's one of a series of Democrat "lawfare" cases against Trump now pending, including charges he kept documents from his presidency, made comments about the 2020 election and more.

Joe Biden also kept documents from his vice presidency, but a special counsel said while it was likely he did it willfully and knowingly, he didn't recommend charges because of Biden's "diminished" abilities.

The congressional report points out that onetime Bragg aid Mark Pomerantz wrote a "self-serving" book to push Bragg to "weaponize" the criminal justice system and hunt for any legal basis, "however far-fetched, novel, or convoluted," under which to charge him.

"When one legal theory would not pan out, instead of discontinuing its politically motivated investigation, the DANY simply pivoted to a new theory, constantly searching for a crime prosecute President Trump," the report found.

Bragg's case, 34 counts filed in the middle of an election season, "provide a clear inference that Bragg is motivated by political calculations. The facts at the center of Bragg's political prosecution had not changed since 2018 and no new witnesses had emerged. Federal prosecutors already declined to pursue the case, and Bragg's predecessor Cyrus Vance also waved off the case. Bragg, too, was initially reluctant to bring the case. The only intervening factor, it appears, was President Trump's announcement that he would be a candidate for President in 2024," the report said.

It's built on an "untested" legal ideology, and relies on a convicted perjurer as the star witness.

"The fundamental mission of any prosecutor's office is to uphold the rule of law. And one of the hallmarks of this mission is to ensure that justice is blind—applied fairly and equally. Bragg's politically motivated prosecution of President Trump threatens to destroy this notion of blind justice by using the criminal justice system to attack an individual he disagrees with politically, and, in turn, erodes the confidence of the American people," the report said.

The Washington Examiner explained the report simply confirmed Bragg's attacks are Trump are "for political purposes."

"The story behind the [district attorney of New York’s] investigation into President Trump and the people involved illustrate the clear partisan aim of this case," committee members said.

The report said Pomerantz joined Bragg's office in February 2021 specifically for the purpose of leading an inquiry into Trump that stemmed from the Department of Justice’s prosecution of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney.

Committee members noted, "Pomerantz’s book, described as a ‘300-page exercise in score-settling and scorn,’ revealed the extent to which the DANY’s investigation of President Trump was politically motivated. Pomerantz described his eagerness to investigate President Trump, writing that he was ‘delighted’ to join an unpaid group of lawyers advising on the Trump investigation, and joking that salary negotiations had gone ‘great’ because he would have paid to join the investigation."

Committee members described the campaign against Trump as "actions [by] a rogue, overzealous prosecutor acting with political motivations."



