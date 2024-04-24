Congressman sounds alarm on Biden-linked lawyer for Trump case

A member of Congress is demanding answers from Joe Biden's attorney general – and the district attorney in New York – about their handling of their portion of Democrats' lawfare against President Trump, requiring them to answer a list of questions about the hiring of a Biden-linked lawyer to prosecute Trump for a list of ancient misdemeanors.

The letter to Merrick Garland and Alvin Bragg is from U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden, R- Texas, and demands they turn over evidence about Bragg's hiring of Matthew Colangelo, who is an ex-Biden pick for the Department of Justice.

The congressman warns there needs to be transparency because of the "disturbing revelations about the politically motivated prosecution" of Trump.

The congressman notes Colangelo "abruptly" left a top position at the DOJ to take a city job in New York, and work on the case, now at trial, that was "crafted to target President Trump."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The case, alleging Trump violated business reporting requirements in an alleged "hush money" payoff to a former stripper, is at trial right now. It already has been described by experts as nothing more than a political attack on Trump, as the alleged offenses were misdemeanors for which the statute of limitations has expired. And the incidents that Bragg claims were intended to interfere with the 2016 election actually happened in 2017, after the election.

If Trump is somehow convicted, will you still vote for him for president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Gooden is demanding to know whether Colangelo was asked to leave the DOJ, "instructed" to leave," and if so, "what was he promised in return for accepting such a substantial demotion."

Gooden wrote, "The politicized persecution of former President Trump and the collusion between the Biden administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Manhattan District Attorney (DA) General's Office have raised several concerns among the public. Particularly, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg brought charges against President Trump to trial in the middle of an election year, eight years after the alleged incident, which indicates a coordinated effort to target his campaign."

Then on top of that was the hiring of Colangelo, whose links to Biden include his appointment by Biden to a senior position at DOJ.

The congressman pointed out "These serious underlying issues substantially overshadow the integrity and fairness of the trial."

Further, the judge issued a radical gag order against Trump, preventing him of raising concerns about "prosecutors" and others.

Gooden wants access to "all records and communications in relation" to the process through which Colangelo moved from the DOJ to Bragg's office.

"The Department of Justice under President Biden has proven to be a cesspool of partisanship, further evident by the hyper-politicized courts that have taken up President Trump's criminal trials," he said, charging the hiring of Colangelo 'is yet another example of the unconstitutional approach" to Trump.

A report at The Gateway Pundit described Garland as "crooked" and charged that Bragg is "Soros-funded."

"Goodman calls the hiring of Colangelo 'a declaration of war against the American judicial system,'" the report said.

The House Judiciary Committee earlier demanded some of the information about Bragg's hiring of Colangelo.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!