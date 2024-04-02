Conservative professor makes members of exclusive campus social club uncomfortable, student says

(FOX NEWS) – A social club at Princeton University reportedly changed its visitors' policy after an unnamed professor joined a student there for lunch. In an op-ed published in The Daily Princetonian, Princeton student Matthew Wilson argued that the school's unique "eating club" system is at danger of becoming "ideological safe spaces" for students.

"The eating clubs, like the University as a whole, must avoid becoming ideological echo chambers or so-called safe spaces where people go to avoid the risk of having their convictions or worldview challenged," Wilson wrote. "Unfortunately, Charter’s new visitors policy — enacted to protect students from those whose ideas and mere existence they erroneously and ridiculously believe threaten their safety — does just the opposite. The new policy is intellectually indefensible and must be immediately revoked."

Anna Johns, the president of Charter, an eating club at Princeton, "announced an abrupt change to the club’s visitors policy," according to Wilson. "In order to maintain an ‘inclusive environment’ and communicate that Charter is a 'sanctuary' for its members, Johns wrote in a club-wide group chat, visitors who are not family members or friends would henceforth not be permitted to enter the club during its 'hours of food service operations' without prior approval from undergraduate officers, club staff, and the alumni Board of Governors."

