Controversial TikToker notorious for Oprah, J-Lo and Diddy exposés found dead at 36

Kyle Marisa Roth, 36, a famous TikTok personality famed for her explosive celebrity gossip and Hollywood exposés, has been confirmed dead by her family.

Roth, who carved a niche for herself by sharing insider information, blind items, and uncovering scandals within the entertainment industry, was known for her fearless approach and had amassed a considerable following.

Her family announced her untimely demise on Monday with heartrending posts across various social media platforms.

“My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely,” Jacquie Cohen Roth, Kyle’s mother, wrote on LinkedIn, hinting that more information regarding her death would be revealed in the coming days.

In an interview with NBC News, Roth said, “My message as her mother is TikTok, the toxicity, the mean spiritedness of what Kyle has faced, what so many people have faced and try to deal with because of that toxic space. I just want people to live their lives with the brightness of Kyle and her beautiful soul and spirit.”

Lindsay Roth, Kyle’s sister, echoed the sentiments of loss and confusion on Instagram, revealing that the family is currently in the dark about the circumstances leading to Kyle’s death.

“My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. we don’t know what happened yet,” Lindsay wrote on Instagram.

“I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more – she had so many gifts. if anyone wants to connect about Kyle, im here to talk and share memories. i will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. i am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed,” she added.

Kyle Roth rose to online fame with her signature line, “You want more? I’ll give you more,” which resonated with her avid followers. At the time of her death, she had garnered a substantial following of 221,000 on TikTok and over 19,000 on Instagram.

The content that brought Kyle notoriety on the platform ranged from lighthearted takes on pop culture to serious allegations against high-profile figures. Among her recent uploads were videos that put media moguls Oprah Winfrey, The Rock, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and others in the crosshairs.

WATCH:

Tik Tok Kyle Marisa Roth passed away yesterday‼️ pic.twitter.com/MO55RDOD4H — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) April 16, 2024

Here’s another video:

BREAKING! Kyle Marisa Roth has been found dead and no cause of death given. She recently uploaded a video exposing Oprah and David Geffen’s involvement of trying to cancel and smear Michael Jackson with Leaving Neverland and more recently her videos covering the Diddy… pic.twitter.com/gPTUtFX0uq — JR (@jamster83) April 16, 2024

TikTok Influencer Kyle Marisa Roth Has Died 1604024

Kyle Marisa Roth, who shared Hollywood gossip, has died. She was 36. Her mom wrote on LinkedIn, “Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days.” pic.twitter.com/IXPI0v7zRY — john l (@Maeestro) April 17, 2024

