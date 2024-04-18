A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education IsraelTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Cops storm Ivy League university, bust 100 anti-Israel protesters

Move comes after president finally tells police to clear campus

Published April 18, 2024 at 4:07pm
Cops storm Columbia University university, bust 100 anti-Israel protesters

(NEW YORK POST) – At least 100 protesters were cuffed and hauled away from Columbia University when NYPD cops in riot gear swarmed the campus Thursday after the president made the bombshell decision to clear a large anti-Israel protest encampment.

Scores of protesters – including some who had to be carried away — were quickly filed onto waiting NYPD corrections buses. A huge crowd of other demonstrators then defiantly swarmed to the police vehicles to temporarily block them from leaving the scene. In the wake of the busts, officers then set about tearing down dozens of tents and dumping them in the trash.

“I applaud the cops. They are doing the right thing,” one 20-year-old Columbia student, who didn’t want to be named, told The Post. “We don’t feel safe. We fear for our lives.”

