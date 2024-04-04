County greenlights intriguing strategy as illegal U.S. invasion worsens

Joe Biden created a border crisis and an obvious threat to national security when he took office and trashed President Donald Trump's border security measures like his "Remain-in-Mexico" practice and his construction of a border wall.

Since then, millions of illegal aliens, including terror suspects, have broken American law by coming into the country without permission.

At first, a long list of "sanctuary cities," so-called for their advocacy for and support of illegal aliens, took in the immigrants.

Then they started complaining about the cost. And lately they've been demanding federal help with the costs and even have taken to telling those aliens to go somewhere else.

That has jurisdictions neighboring those sanctuaries, including the cities and counties around sanctuary city Denver, alarmed.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Is this a smart strategy to help stop the invasion of the U.S. by illegal aliens? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

So, a report in the Washington Examiner explains, officials in one county close to Denver have authorized the sheriff to fine bus companies $1,000 per passenger if they make an unscheduled stop to let people off.

Or the sheriff can seize the buses as "nuisances."

That's all happening in Douglas County, just south of Denver. The measure is precautionary, the report said, as no one so far has been letting illegal aliens off there.

"We want to be very proactive and make sure that these bus companies don’t think we’ll just bring them to Douglas County because we have no shelters in Douglas County," Commissioner Lora Thomas said.

She said there are "no funds" for housing and other services demanded by the illegals.

An estimated 40,000 illegals have arrived in Denver over the last year or so, and that has depleted the resources to pay for food, water, shelter and such.

"Denver initially welcomed the newcomers with open arms but has since admitted that caring for them has contributed to a $120 million budget deficit, strained city resources, and tested the kindness of businesses and residents, some of whom have been asked to open up their homes to strangers to help offset the costs," the report pointed out.

In fact, Denver officials already have told immigrants the city would pay for 20,000 one-way bus tickets to … anywhere.

Other nearby jurisdictions, Aurora and El Paso County, already have warned Denver not to send illegals their way, and residents in Lakewood, some 15 minutes west of Denver, held a protest against the idea of Denver sending the needy that direction.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!