HealthGENDER BENDERS

Court orders abortion giant to turn over docs showing it exploited children with puberty blockers

Planned Parenthood targeting children with trans agenda

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 12, 2024 at 1:20pm

(Photo by Yerko Lucic on Unsplash)

(LIFENEWS) – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has secured a victory in court today against the Planned Parenthood abortion business. He secured a court order forcing America’s biggest abortion giant to turn over documents related to how it exploited children with puberty blockers.

With Missouri and other states protecting babies from abortion, Planned Parenthood has turned to targeting children with the trans agenda, including selling hormones like puberty blockers.

AG Bailey has been exposing this radical agenda and he reported the news today in posts on X (Twitter). “The Court just ordered Planned Parenthood-St. Louis to turn over documents exposing how they subjected children to puberty blockers and irreversible surgery, often without parental consent,” he said. “We are 3/3 in our court battle to force clinics to comply with our investigations.”

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







