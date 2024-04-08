Court refuses Trump bond, N.Y. attorney general set to seize properties

A court in New York, where multiple prosecutors and judges have coalesced in a series of cases in which they apparently are trying to destroy President Donald Trump and his business empire, now has refused his appeal bond in a fraud case.

That bond, of $175 million, was set by an appeals court after a lower court judge, who decided before trial that Trump was guilty of business fraud in a case where there were no losses and no victims, demanded a bond of some $450 million.

Attorney General Letitia James, who campaigned on a promise to "get" Trump without identifying anything he had done wrong, had brought the "fraud" claims to Judge Arthur Engeron, who attacked Trump several times during the testimony regarding damages after he convicted Trump before the trial.

The bond was demanded in order to allow Trump to appeal the $450 million judgment from Engoron.



Now a report from Newsweek confirms Knight Specialty Insurance "will not be able to post the bond for Trump."

And that means, a lawyer explained, that James "will be able to begin enforcement proceedings on Donald Trump's properties."

That prompted PJMedia to report that the manipulations against Trump in New York's court system could bring an abrupt end to the 2024 presidential campaign.

It reported, "Last month, pollster Frank Luntz warned Democrats that if New York Attorney General Letitia James seizes Trump's assets, it could significantly boost Trump's chances in the 2024 presidential election."

Trump already is leading in most polling, including that done in swing states.

Luntz said, "I want you to remember this moment. And don't forget it. If the New York attorney general starts to take his homes away, starts to seize his assets, it's all going to be on camera. Pundits are going to sit there and scream about this. 'This man cannot be elected.' You're going to create the greatest victimhood of 2024, and you're going to elect Donald Trump."

In fact, Trump's support has grown in recent months as Democrats have launched multiple lawfare campaigns against him.

Luntz said, "If they take his stuff, he's going to say that this is proof that the federal government — and the establishment and the swamp in Washington and all the politicians across the country in the attorneys general and all of this — that this is a conspiracy to deny him the presidency. He's going to go up in the polls just like he went up every single time they indicted him."

The New York court, in fact, rejected Knight Specialty's paperwork regarding the bond and said it wants to seek more information about the company, which already has been submitted.

The report said, "Trump must post the $175 million bond to prevent James from beginning enforcement proceedings after a judge fined the former president $454 million in February for fraudulently inflating the value of his assets."

The "fraudulent" activities, however, were confirmed in court by expert witnesses as nothing more than ordinary real estate activities. All of the lenders who worked with Trump had been advised to establish their own property values, and they agreed that they would be happy to work with him again on other projects.

The insurance company owner has said his company can post the money for Trump.

