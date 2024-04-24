A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Crew members injured on Eddie Murphy film after 'sequence did not go as planned'

'We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why'

Published April 23, 2024 at 9:15pm

(THE WRAP) -- Production of Amazon MGM Studios’ comedy heist film “The Pickup” starring Eddie Murphy and Keke Palmer was halted in Atlanta on Saturday, April 20 after an incident left several crew members injured, The Wrap has learned.

“On April 20, an accident occurred on the set of The Pickup during a rehearsed 2nd unit action sequence,” an Amazon MGM Studios spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. “Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result.”

The spokesperson added: “We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering. The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

