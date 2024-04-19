A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Crime on college campuses reverts to pre-pandemic levels as students fear for safety

38,303 reported criminal offenses at colleges and universities in 2022

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 19, 2024 at 1:42pm

(Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) – At least three female Arizona State University students were allegedly sexually assaulted by a "random stranger" in public areas of the Tempe campus in a 30-minute span. It was described as "an isolated incident" on April 11 by the university in a statement to Fox News Digital, but it's an isolated incident for ASU, not the country, where a national spike in on-campus crimes has reverted to pre-pandemic highs, according to the Department of Education statistics.

At the end of February, four college students were murdered in a 10-day span, and just over the last week, two Appalachian State students allegedly stabbed a classmate, and Michigan State University reported a sexual-orientation-motivated assault in the campus library.

Plus, antisemitic attacks on college campuses are on a "drastic" rise since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) said in a statement pushing a bipartisan bill to combat antisemitism on campuses.

