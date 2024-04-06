Crude, food prices jump as looming Israel-Iran conflict spark 1970s oil shock fears

(ZEROHEDGE) – Larry MacDonald of The Bear Traps Report penned a very informative note last month that outlined, "2023-2024 look a lot like 1973-1974." He said, "We're one event away from a 1970s-style stagflation explosion..." History books remind us that the 1973 oil embargo shook the global energy market.

We were reminded of MacDonald's note because the global benchmark Brent is currently being subjected to a major repricing event of geopolitical risk as Israel makes preparations for a potential retaliation by Tehran after a precision strike in Syria earlier this week killed top Iranian commanders.

"The market now knows that some kind of retaliation from Iran will likely come, but it doesn't know when and where and what, and that creates a great discomfort and nervousness," Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB, told Bloomberg.

