DiversionsMUCH ABOUT HISTORY

Da Vinci's been dead for 500 years. Who gets to profit from his work?

At issue is famous depiction of 'Vitruvian Man'

Published April 11, 2024 at 11:11am
DaVinci's 'Vitruvian Man'

(DNYUZ) – In the late 15th century, when the Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci completed “Vitruvian Man” — one of his most famous drawings, which depicts the proportions of the human body — he could not have predicted it would be reproduced onto cheap notebooks, coffee mugs, T-shirts, aprons, and even puzzles.

Centuries later, the Italian government and the German puzzle maker Ravensburger are battling over who has the right to reproduce “Vitruvian Man” and profit from it.

At the center of the dispute is Italy’s cultural heritage and landscape code, which was adopted in 2004 and allows cultural institutions, like museums, to request concession fees and payments for the commercial reproduction of cultural properties, like “Vitruvian Man.”

