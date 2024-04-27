A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Daily showers are purely 'performative' and have no real health benefit, experts insist

Author only hoses off once per month to help the environment

Published April 27, 2024 at 2:00pm

(NEW YORK POST) – Call it perfume-ative hygiene. Experts say the daily shower has no proven health benefit, dismissing the dousing as a socially accepted practice geared toward staving off accusations of funkiness — as A-listers like Jake Gyllenhaal and Mila Kunis admit they’ve been saying no to the nozzle.

“Why are we washing? Mostly because we’re afraid somebody else will tell us that we’re smelling,” environmentalist Donnachadh McCarthy told the BBC.

The “Prostitute State” author only hoses off once per month to help the environment — a lifestyle choice inspired by spending two weeks in the Amazon with the indigenous Yanomami people, he said. Every other morning, McCarthy told a reporter, he opts instead for a wash at the sink, using a cloth to give his body a good scrub.

