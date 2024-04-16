Dallas Jenkins gives update on release of Season 4 of 'The Chosen' as Season 5 begins filming

(CBN NEWS) -- The creator and director of the popular faith-based TV series "The Chosen" says it will not be long before Season 4 of the show will be available for fans.

Dallas Jenkins recently announced that while he cannot give an exact date on when Season 4 will be released, he believes it will be "in the near future."

"I've seen a few things online of people saying, 'Oh man, you know it could be 6 months.' Or 'I don't even know if it's going to come out this year.' That is not the case. It will be well before then. I can't give you an exact date but we are hopeful that it will be sometime in the near future. It's not going to be three months. It's not going to be that long. It will be shorter than that," Jenkins said.

Read the full story ›