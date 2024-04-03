Deadly bird flu outbreak forces nation's biggest egg producer to temporarily close

(FOX BUSINESS) – The largest producer of fresh eggs in the United States says it has temporarily closed one of its facilities in Texas after highly pathogenic avian influenza, otherwise known as H5N1 bird flu, wiped out nearly two million birds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. said one of its facilities in Parmer County "tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, resulting in depopulation of approximately 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets, or approximately 3.6% of the Company’s total flock as of March 2, 2024."

"Production at the facility has temporarily ceased as the Company follows the protocols prescribed by the USDA," it added, noting there is "no known risk related to HPAI associated with eggs that are currently in the market and no eggs have been recalled."

