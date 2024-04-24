Is Dearborn, Michigan the new Tehran?

It was International Quds Day – an annual pro-Palestinian event held on the last Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan (March 10-April 9, 2024). The Muslim holy day was first established in 1979 by Iran to demonstrate support for the Palestinians and opposition to the Israelis.

For Westerners, one such event was frightening to watch this year. As Muslim speakers addressed a crowd of followers, they launched into an anti-American diatribe triggering those present into repeatedly shouting chants of "Death to America." Quoting Malcolm X, a speaker proclaimed America to be "one of the rottenest countries that has ever existed on this earth," demanding that the entire U.S. system "has to go." Falsely claiming Israel is committing atrocities in Gaza while ignoring clear evidence of atrocities committed by Hamas, various speakers condemned America for allowing "such atrocities and devilry to happen" and, as such, said America "does not deserve to exist on God's earth."

At the end of his comments, a speaker encouraged a young Muslim child to lead a chant having but a single meaning – eliminating Israel from the world map: "Free Palestine! From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!"

Hearing these speakers and the crowd's chants, one would conclude this Quds Day rally was occurring in Iran or some Arab country. But, it was not. It was taking place in Dearborn, Michigan. Muslim immigrants began settling in Dearborn in the late 20th century. Today, it contains the largest Muslim population per capita in the U.S. and boasts the largest mosque in North America.

But, ironically, Muslim immigrants who had been welcomed with open arms in the U.S. were now being encouraged to launch a jihad against Jews and Christians here based on America's "sin" of supporting Israel's alleged occupation of Palestinian territory. Such anti-Israel activists apparently saw no hypocrisy in the fact that Dearborn's Muslim immigrants basically constitute an "occupying" force in the U.S. that is now being charged to dislodge Jews and Christians who had been living here long before them. Lost too is a lesson most immigrants gracefully accept upon settling in a host country – i.e., adjusting to its culture and its system of government. However, these Muslim immigrants are taking the position that the host's culture and system of government must adjust to them.

Obviously feeling empowered by the pro-Hamas demonstrations and acts of anti-Semitism occurring across the U.S., mostly on college campuses, in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2003, Hamas massacre of Israelis, the speakers fomented further hatred for Jews, claiming, "Israel, before this, brothers and sisters, was a sacred cow. Nobody could criticize Israel. Everybody was terrified of being anti-Semitic. Everybody was afraid of them, but now the people of conscience very openly will criticize Israel. They recognize Israel for what it is. Israel is ISIS, they are Nazis, they are fascists, they are racists. The people of the world now know this."

Meanwhile, at the White House, Biden held an Iftar dinner, typically held to commemorate the end of Ramadan.

Earlier this year, six pro-life activists were convicted following a peaceful protest outside a Tennessee abortion clinic and are now facing up to 10 and a half years in prison. All the activists did was sing hymns and pray in front of an abortion facility, hoping to discourage expectant mothers from killing their children. President Joe Biden's Department of Justice had the six arrested by the FBI at their homes at gunpoint and then prosecuted them for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act as well as conspiracy against rights.

In comparing the fate of the FACE Act violators to that of the Muslim agitators above, the comparative government action taken is outrageous. The former acted peacefully and strictly out of a love for all life – yet they may well go to prison for doing so. Meanwhile, the latter acted strictly out of hatred, condemning the lives of non-Muslims and encouraging violence against them, yet suffer no consequences for their actions.

An 1867 Irish ballad, "Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye," tells the story of a woman's lover who goes off to war and returns home so severely disfigured she hardly recognizes him. It would seem when it comes to American values, our country has gone through a similar evolution, giving rise to the tune, "America, I hardly know ye."

