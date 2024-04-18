A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Degrees in 'transgender archeology,' 'magic' being funded with taxpayer money

Prompts call for review of government education funding

Published April 18, 2024 at 4:12pm
Published April 18, 2024 at 4:12pm

(MODERNITY) – A Conservative MP in the UK has called for a thorough review of government higher education funding after it was revealed that taxpayer money is being spent on ridiculous university courses, including a PhD researcher who has chose to explore “Transphobic Invocations of Archaeology.”

The Telegraph reports that the student at the University of York is being given more than £18,000 a year by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) to do detailed research and present papers, including one titled Bones Don’t Care About Your Feelings: Challenging Transphobic Invocations of Archaeology in (Social) Media.

The student in question also gave a presentation that noted “What if I told you that when an archaeologist finds human remains, it is a fact that there [sic] only two choices for gender identification.”

