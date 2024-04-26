Demand letter calls on states to prevent illegal aliens from voting

With Joe Biden's vast open-borders agenda attracting millions of illegal aliens to the U.S. and the moves by leftist states to put them in positions that they could be registered to vote, state election officials are going to have to provide the necessary election security, a new report explains.

It is the Daily Caller that is reporting on a demand by American First Policy Institute for that very action.

The report explains AFPI has written letters to election officials in Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New York, Nevada, Michigan, Illinois, California and Arizona demanding the states ensure that only U.S. citizens who are eligible to vote, in fact, do so.

"This issue should be straightforward – the federal government should be doing everything in its power to ensure that only U.S. citizens vote in federal elections," explained Chad Wolf, the executive director for the institute, and a former Acting Homeland Security Secretary.

"This is their constitutional duty. Yet, the actions of the Biden administration paint a different story," he said. "The American people deserve to know that states will take all necessary steps to ensure only American citizens exercise our sacred right to vote."

The Daily Caller said the letters are demanding states make sure their voting procedures comply with the National Voter Registration Act.

"Due to the failure of the Biden administration to secure the border, it is now incumbent on officials like you to ensure that the 2024 election is not compromised by illegal aliens casting votes. Since 2021 no less than 11 million illegal aliens have entered the country. This is a population greater than that of eleven states and the District of Columbia combined, which together account for 41 electoral votes in a presidential election," explained the letter to Adrian Fontes, the secretary of state in Arizona.

He responded, directly to the Daily Caller, that, "The office of the secretary of state is committed to ensuring the integrity of our electoral system by upholding all applicable federal and state laws regarding voter registration and eligibility. Under the National Voter Registration Act, we maintain accurate and updated voter rolls, ensuring that only eligible citizens are registered to vote."

Democrats repeatedly have claimed that a foreigner voting in an American election is virtually nonexistent as a problem, despite multiple confirmed cases being documented.

Republicans are working hard on the issue, with House Speaker Mike Johnson recently announcing plans for legislation that would require documentation of American citizenship before people would be allowed to vote in a federal election.

The Daily Caller's own analysis, it said, shows that many states where Democrat officials used "procedures … that caused controversy in the last presidential election" plan to continue using them.

Those included massive use of ballot harvesting, absentee ballots, and more, all adopted in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic.

In fact, there have been reports Biden plans to declare a "climate emergency" prior to the 2024 vote, a strategy that would give the Democrats a long list of powers to install variations to secure election procedures.

"There are already a number of municipalities and a dozen states which could allow non-citizens to vote in state/local elections," warned Hogan Gidley, of AFPI's Center for Election Integrity. "Our mission is simple, make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.

"Illegal voting by non-citizens would be cheating. So, what are these states' plans to stop it?"

