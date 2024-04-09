Democrats face possibility Biden might not be on Ohio ballot!

Democrats in power in Washington, and in certain states, have spent months and likely uncounted dollars trying to get President Donald Trump banned from the 2024 presidential ballot.

They've pushed the "insurrectionist" talking point over the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol, ever since those events happened.

They've worked at the state level, in Colorado, to obtain a ruling from an all-Democrat state Supreme Court that his name shouldn't appear. Of course that agenda was stopped in its tracks by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Democrats even have assembled a long list of questionable claims against him – in court – to try to make sure Americans are not allowed to check his name on the ballot in November.

But they overlooked a state law in Ohio, and the party now faces the possibility that Joe Biden's name won't be listed as a presidential candidate in the fall.

It seems that under a law that's been on the books in the state for years, the state needs the names of the political candidates by Aug. 7. But the Democrat party isn't even scheduled to meet to nominate Biden until Aug. 19.

The law came to the attention of Democrats recently when Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose notified them.

In a letter to Democrat party chief Liz Walters, LaRose confirmed, "The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to convene on August 19, 2024, which occurs more than a week after the August 7 deadline to certify a presidential candidate to the office…"

The American Center for Law and Justice, which has fought on behalf of election integrity and ballot fairness, pointedly noted, "Remember when the far Left tried to disqualify President Donald Trump from state primary ballots? The ACLJ won at the U.S. Supreme Court to protect your right to vote for the candidate of your choice."

In fact, the ACLJ represented the Trump campaign in its fight against the leftists in Colorado's high court. Two other states had taken similar action, both of which were reversed by the Supreme Court.

State officials in Ohio suggested that the Democrats will have to change the date of their nominating convention, or the state legislature must change state law to accommodate the party's blunder.

The ACLJ said, "As a result, as of right now, President Biden will not be on the Ohio general election ballot."

The report noted that change the convention date isn't easy, as plans already have been in the works for months.

The ACLJ said, "Imagine if this issue had come up regarding President Trump. We had to secure a 9-0 decision at the U.S. Supreme Court to keep Trump on the ballot. President Biden's campaign should have been better prepared …

"The far Left spent so much time trying to keep Trump off state ballots that they forgot to make sure their own candidate was qualified…"

The legal experts noted the "difference" is that with Trump, leftists "tried to manufacture a way to keep him off the ballot, but Biden just didn't follow the well-established rule."

The ACLJ noted former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell commented, "[The Biden campaign team] concentrated on everything but their own campaign while trying to figure out the process in Ohio. Remember, they have manipulated the primary schedule. They abandoned Iowa, and they went with a whole new schedule. So this is the first time that the Democratic National Committee has been trying to figure out a new strategy. And I think that they’ve misstepped. They certainly have a problem in Ohio. I spoke to a former County Chair in Ohio, a very large county with a lot of influence. And this individual told me that it’s a real problem. The Democrats in Ohio really miscalculated, and they have a problem."

