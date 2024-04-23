Democrats' lawlessness knows no bounds

Lawlessness comes in many forms.

It's millions of illegal aliens swarming over the U.S. border.

It is murders, rapes and drug smuggling by ruthless gangs who are exploiting a White House that is intent on creating a new electorate regardless of the cost to America.

It's misusing the law ruthlessly against political opponents, such as a former president of the United States and his former aides.

It is turning security agencies like the FBI, the CIA and the NSA into partisan, one-party enforcers and pressuring media and social media to suppress dissent.

The Democratic Party is responsible for all of this. They have turned lawlessness and lawfare into business as usual in Joe Biden's America.

Without even looking at evidence or holding hearings, the Democrat-run U.S. Senate dismissed the two impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this past week within hours.

"This whole impeachment was nothing more than a political show," said New York Sen. Chuck Schumer with the straight face of a gangster whose goons have told witnesses that they know where the witnesses' families live.

Mr. Schumer, who once stood before the Supreme Court building and openly threatened conservative justices, belongs to a Democratic Party that staged two ridiculous impeachments of President Trump and a Jan. 6 show trial that would have thrilled Josef Stalin.

Mr. Mayorkas, who is supposed to be defending the border, faced two articles of impeachment: Willfully subverting immigration laws and breaching the public trust by lying to Congress.

Actually, it's President Biden who purposely obliterated the border, starting on his first day in office. But Mr. Mayorkas was the low-hanging fruit.

With six to 10 million illegal immigrants pouring into the United States, Mr. Mayorkas insisted under oath that "the border is secure." Most people might consider this an open and shut case.

But the House prosecutors weren't allowed to introduce any evidence or witnesses before the Schumer gang shut it down. In 22 previous impeachments, the Senate has never booted one without at least a stab at a trial. The Constitution requires them.

Speaking of trials, Democrats have Donald Trump tied up for the next six weeks in a New York courtroom in one of their four manufactured cases aimed at stopping the former president from regaining the White House.

The presiding New York judge donated to Joe Biden. The judge's daughter is raking in millions for Democrats over the Trump trial. He sees no conflict. Nor do the media.

Judge Juan Merchan not only refuses to step down but continues to smack around the defense, issuing selective gag orders and denying objections while seating jurors whose Facebook posts include anti-Trump remarks.

Meanwhile, in Arizona, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed biology. The legislature had passed a bill providing biologically based definitions for terms such as "man" or "woman" to guide bureaucrats into using common sense when enforcing policies.

She also vetoed a Woman's Bill of Rights last year that was overridden.

Remember, half the human race has less importance to Democrats than the tiny portion that is gender-confused.

The only reason that Democrats stay in power, apart from getting rid of voter ID laws and other election safeguards, is their servile media, which work overtime to keep Americans in the dark, where democracy dies. They only pretend to report news.

Listen to the lead sentence of this front-page Washington Post "news" story from April 18:

"Former president Donald Trump repeatedly ranted about wind power during a fundraising dinner with oil and gas industry executives last week, falsely claiming that the renewable-energy source is unreliable, unattractive and bad for the environment."

Got that? If you don't think that gigantic windmills, which kill millions of birds, might be killing whales and are often an eyesore in otherwise pristine areas like a mountain ridge in Maine, you are emitting falsehoods. You simply must declare them beautiful and good for the environment.

If you live in Texas, where windmills failed miserably during a cold snap, the Post would consider you a liar if you opine that windmills are not as reliable a source of energy as oil, coal and natural gas.

Since 2020, reporters and editors routinely have inserted the words "false," "falsehood," and "baseless" in any news story touching on allegations of election irregularities. It must be hard to break this habit, which might explain how the Post is still playing the "false" card when something is clearly a matter of opinion.

Democrats control the levers of American culture, from universities to Hollywood to many corporate boardrooms. They are even corrupting churches. As the Bible says, they routinely "exchange the truth of God for a lie."

Democrat-run Big Publishing this past week sicced their highly paid attorneys on the state of Iowa like chicken hawks swarming into a coop full of hens. Their lawyers say that schools must buy the companies' books or be guilty of "book banning."

The books in question are, of course, mostly LGBTQ propaganda aimed at kids.

Iowa's state school officials think educators should be free to select books in libraries and classrooms that actually educate kids instead of ones that indoctrinate them in the Left's latest sex and race obsessions.

Yes, lawlessness has many forms, but one source. No, it's not the Democratic Party. They are just a very useful and efficient tool.

The real source lies below. Far, far below, but very active in our world right now.

This column was first published at the Washington Times.

