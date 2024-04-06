Democrats are now 'prepared to lose' in November, report reveals

(SLAY NEWS) – Democrats are now anticipating defeat in the critical November presidential election as President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign continues to struggle, according to a new report. Biden has taken to viciously mocking President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

However, beneath all of the jokes is real fear. Democrats are mentally “prepared to lose” the presidential election in 2024, a top Democrat confessed to the Washington Post. According to the outlet, Democrats are now bracing for Trump’s looming victory. With polls showing President Trump ahead of his rival in the swing states, fundraiser John Morgan said he’s taking nothing for granted.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“As my great-grandfather used to say, ‘I’m as nervous as a cat in a room full of rocking chairs.’ Yes, hell yes,” Morgan told the Post.

Read the full story ›