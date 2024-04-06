A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election PoliticsELECTION 2024

Democrats are now 'prepared to lose' in November, report reveals

Biden has taken to viciously mocking Trump on the campaign trail

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 6, 2024 at 3:21pm
President Donald J. Trump prepares to sign a plaque placed along the border wall Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Texas-Mexico border near Alamo, Texas. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump prepares to sign a plaque placed along the border wall Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Texas-Mexico border near Alamo, Texas. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(SLAY NEWS) – Democrats are now anticipating defeat in the critical November presidential election as President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign continues to struggle, according to a new report. Biden has taken to viciously mocking President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

However, beneath all of the jokes is real fear. Democrats are mentally “prepared to lose” the presidential election in 2024, a top Democrat confessed to the Washington Post. According to the outlet, Democrats are now bracing for Trump’s looming victory. With polls showing President Trump ahead of his rival in the swing states, fundraiser John Morgan said he’s taking nothing for granted.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“As my great-grandfather used to say, ‘I’m as nervous as a cat in a room full of rocking chairs.’ Yes, hell yes,” Morgan told the Post.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Democrats are now 'prepared to lose' in November, report reveals
Not a single manufacturing job was created in March despite Biden spending billions to do so
Hold your horses: Biden isn't dead in the water yet
University president flees protest, leaves Jewish students begging for protection
U.S. urges Tehran not to target American bases if it retaliates against Israel
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×