Democrats push to hide insects in American food supply

'The consumers need to know'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 9, 2024 at 2:14pm

(SLAY NEWS) – Democrats are fighting to keep insects hidden in food products to be consumed by the American general public.

In Minnesota, state Senate Democrats blocked an amendment that would have required foods containing insects to be labeled. Republicans are arguing that insects should be listed in the ingredients of food products to inform consumers. However, for reasons that are not immediately clear, Democrats are pushing to keep bugs a hidden ingredient.

Last week, the Minnesota Senate passed S.F. 4225 – an omnibus agriculture policy bill. The legislation was mostly related to taxes for farmers in the state. However, before the bill was passed, Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Alexandria) introduced a commonsense amendment for food labeling.

