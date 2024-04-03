Dems spread hoax that Trump called immigrants 'animals'

Most people, if not all, could see it as reasonable to describe someone who barbarically attacks and murders a college coed as an animal, and that's what President Trump has done.

However, by the time the campaign of Democrat Joe Biden got through editing a clip of Trump, they had him calling "immigrants" "animals."

The situation developed after Trump spoke at a Michigan rally Tuesday, promising to ensure justice for the "animal" that killed Riley, a suspect who is an illegal alien.



A report at the Post Millennial explained what happened.

"The Biden campaign cut up the clip, out of context, and spread it across social media with a caption quoting the former president, saying 'Trump: Democrats said please don’t call immigrants animals. I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals.'"

Trump: Democrats said please don’t call immigrants animals. I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals pic.twitter.com/yJ7fFHEUlh — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 2, 2024

Trump: “The 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia was barbarically murdered by an illegal alien animal." Biden Campaign: "Democrats said please don’t call immigrants animals. I said, no, they’re not humans, they’re animals."pic.twitter.com/12sUEt31O0 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 2, 2024

The report explained, "Trump said Riley was murdered by an 'illegal alien animal' right before the segment was clipped, out of context, by the Biden campaign."

He said, "The 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia was barbarically murdered by an illegal alien animal. The Democrats say, 'Please don’t call them animals, they’re humans,' I said, 'No they’re not humans, they’re not humans, they’re animals.'"

