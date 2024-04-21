A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars Education Faith U.S.TESTING THE FAITH

DeSantis says satanists can't be part of school-chaplain program, Satanic Temple responds

'We're not playing those games in Florida'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 21, 2024 at 5:28pm
Satan the devil in 'The Bible' TV miniseries. (Video screenshot)

Satan the devil in 'The Bible' TV miniseries.

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- The co-founder of The Satanic Temple has challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate on religious freedom in America after the governor said this week that Satanists can't be part of a recently approved chaplains program for public schools.

DeSantis signed House Bill 931 into law on Thursday, allowing school districts and charter schools to "adopt a policy to authorize volunteer school chaplains to provide support, services, and programs to students as assigned by the district school board or charter school governing board." The law takes effect on July 1.

In comments made Thursday, DeSantis said the new measure would not open the door for members of the Satanic Temple to be public school chaplains.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







DeSantis says satanists can't be part of school-chaplain program, Satanic Temple responds
Is Biden trying to shut down the largest Christian university in America?
Biden vowed to protect American steel, but another effort of his could destroy it
'Clear violation of the law': Biden's multi-billion-dollar broadband plan defies congressional mandate
'We should be locking up criminals, not laundry detergent'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×