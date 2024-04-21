DeSantis says satanists can't be part of school-chaplain program, Satanic Temple responds

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- The co-founder of The Satanic Temple has challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate on religious freedom in America after the governor said this week that Satanists can't be part of a recently approved chaplains program for public schools.

DeSantis signed House Bill 931 into law on Thursday, allowing school districts and charter schools to "adopt a policy to authorize volunteer school chaplains to provide support, services, and programs to students as assigned by the district school board or charter school governing board." The law takes effect on July 1.

In comments made Thursday, DeSantis said the new measure would not open the door for members of the Satanic Temple to be public school chaplains.

