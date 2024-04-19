Detransitioner wants punitive damages from pushers of transgenderism

Chloe Cole, a detransitioner who is in court in a case against the doctors who pushed her and her parents into a radical chemical regime and mutilating surgery when she was young, now is charging that there is evidence of malice, oppression and fraud by the doctors who "treated" her.

And she wants a court judgment of punitive damages against them.

The transgender ideology has exploded in popularity amid the term-long promotions by Joe Biden, who has made it one of his legacy goals.

But along with that has come a higher awareness of the lies being told to gender dysphoric children, the promises made them and the industry that surrounds their lifelong treatments.

"Medical professionals who peddle falsehoods and conceal research in order to mutilate young girls must pay for their egregious, intentional disregard for medical ethics," explained Harmeet Dhillon, CEO and founder of the Center for American Liberty. "The pursuit of punitive damages is the pursuit of sufficient accountability for malpractice and true justice for Chloe. This critical measure is an important step towards ensuring no more children will be forced down the path of dangerous surgeries and drugs by the activist medical establishment."

The request for punitive damages was announced by the Dhillon Law Group, LeMandri & Jonna LLP and the Center for American Liberty.

They have submitted a motion seeking leave to add a claim for punitive damages in Cole's complaint that names as defendants Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Foundation Hospitalis and the individual doctors "who fraudulently coerced her into a medical gender transition when she was 13-17 years old."

She is charging they "deliberately and maliciously misled" her and her parents to coerce her into "gender-affirming" ideology.

"While medical professionals around the world wake up to the atrocities committed against children, the 'doctors' that destroyed my childhood continue to lean into their sick experiments," Cole charged. "It is clear these butchers will not stop until they pay for what they have done. This is the next step in holding them accountable."

The announcement said the evidence of malice, oppression and fraud is based on her "treatment" but also on analysis from experts such as Robin Dea, M.D., former chair of the Chiefs of Psychiatry and Regional Director of Mental Health Services at Kaiser.

"Chloe's case mirrors a disturbing trend among troubled teenage girls, highlighting the urgent need to halt this harmful practice," said Charles LiMandri, partner at LiMandri & Jonna. "Imposing punitive damages is crucial to dissuading gender ideologues, like the Kaiser defendants, from continuing their cruel experimentation on children. Chloe's motion for punitive damages, backed by expert testimony and supported by California law, is a vital step in seeking justice and deterring such reprehensible conduct."

Cole suffered from "multiple mental health co-morbidities" as a young girl.

"When she was 12 years old, she expressed a perceived psychological issue 'gender dysphoria.' Under defendants’ advice and supervision, between 13-17 years-old, Chole underwent harmful transgender interventions, specifically, puberty blockers, off-label cross-sex hormone injections, and a double mastectomy to transition to a male identity."

But she and her parents never were told of "less invasive psychiatric treatment" or any other approach "that attempted to treat the underlying psychological conditions" producing her mental state at the time.

Further, the physicians pushing her into transitioning "made no attempt to convey and impress upon Chloe the gravity of the life-long and devastating decision that she was making. They falsely represented to Chloe that her symptoms would never resolve unless she transitioned and that she was at a high risk of suicide."

WND previously reported on Cole's case that Instagram had restricted her statements, claiming she was encouraging violence by relating the facts of her own treatment.

