'Die MAGA die': Candidate wishes death on all Trump supporters

New York Democrat congressional candidate Nate McMurray wished death on Trump supporters on Saturday in a post on X.

McMurray is running to represent New York’s 26th congressional district – and Ukraine.

The unhinged Democrat posted the death wish to social media after the House of Representatives passed a foreign aid package that allocated billions of dollars to Ukraine and Israel.

Lawmakers waved Ukrainian flags on the House floor which angered many conservatives.

McMurray wished death on Trump supporters after the America last bill passed the House.

“Slava Ukraine. Die MAGA die. You lose,”

Slava Ukraine Die MAGA die. You lose. — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) April 20, 2024

McMurray continued his childish tirade against Trump supporters on Sunday.

“Listen, I’m not trying to antagonize MAGA, but I refuse to let them strong-arm us into silence. Too many Democrats are out there, timid. That’s why the reaction to me is always so strong. Because they’re not used Democrats being bald (sic) in their territory,” McMurray said.

“This MAGA movement preys on folks who are often scared and not the most informed, twisting their legitimate worries into racism, xenophobia, and outright paranoia. You’ve got to call it out, loud and clear to save them from themselves—that’s my mantra. There’s a better way. I make sure they hear it,” he said.

Listen, I'm not trying to antagonize MAGA, but I refuse to let them strong-arm us into silence. Too many Democrats are out there, timid. That’s why the reaction to me is always so strong. Because they’re not used Democrats being bald in their territory. This MAGA movement preys… — Nate McMurray (@Nate_McMurray) April 21, 2024

Nate McMurray also taunted Trump supporters in a video posted to social media.

Here is Democrat congressional candidate @Nate_McMurray who wished death on Trump supporters today on video expressing his hope that President Trump and his old MAGA supporters die. pic.twitter.com/zz51WwjP8J — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) April 20, 2024

Conservatives slammed McMurray.

Here is what Democrats think about tens of millions of peace-loving, law-abiding Americans who love their country https://t.co/SppG28e2Pp — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 20, 2024

You're running for Congress AND calling for half the country to be murdered? Weird flex, bro. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 20, 2024

This guy is running for Congress in New York’s 26th District. He wants all MAGA supporters to die apparently. That’s a very interesting position, no? https://t.co/qlTM38bcNt — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) April 21, 2024

This is a Democrat running for Congress. Democrat politicians are bloodthirsty tyrants now who’ve lost their grip on reality. Countless young Ukrainians/Russians will die and he’s cheering like it’s a touchdown. What do you think people like this would be comfortable doing to… https://t.co/L5HNZ1de5P — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 20, 2024

